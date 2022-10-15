WATCH: Anthony Edwards Blocks Kevin Durant's Jump Shot

Skip to main content
On Friday night, Anthony Edwards blocked Kevin Durant's jump shot in the preseason contest between the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves played their final preseason game against each other on Friday night at the Target Center.

The Nets won the game by a score of 112-102, so they finished with a 2-2 record in four games.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves had been 4-0, so this was their first loss.

Anthony Edwards made an exciting play during the game when he blocked Kevin Durant's jump shot.

Durant is one of the best shooters in the history of the NBA (and he's nearly seven-foot tall).

Therefore, seeing Edwards (who isn't as tall) block him straight up like that was very impressive.

The clip Bleacher Report posted of the block has nearly 5,000 likes and 200,000 views in less than 24 hours, so fans are amused. 

Durant finished his night with 20 points, two rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes of playing time.  

As for Edwards, he played 30 minutes and had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. 

The Nets will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York. 

On the same night, the Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for their first regular season game. 

Last year, the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

The Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 but lost in the first round (in six games) to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. 

