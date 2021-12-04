Publish date:
Everyone Is Talking About The Crazy Dunk Anthony Edwards Had Against The Nets
Anthony Edwards had a huge dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.
Anthony Edwards had a massive dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at Barclays Center.
The dunk can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.
The 2020 number one overall pick has been an absolute highlight-reel since entering the NBA last season.
People all over Twitter were talking about the dunk on Friday, and some of those tweets can be seen embedded below.
The Timberwolves came into the game with an 11-11 record, but have a 7-2 record in their last nine games, and have been clicking on all cylinders.
As for the Nets, they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.