Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Everyone Is Talking About The Crazy Dunk Anthony Edwards Had Against The Nets
    Publish date:

    Everyone Is Talking About The Crazy Dunk Anthony Edwards Had Against The Nets

    Anthony Edwards had a huge dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    Anthony Edwards had a huge dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.

    Anthony Edwards had a massive dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at Barclays Center. 

    The dunk can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter. 

    The 2020 number one overall pick has been an absolute highlight-reel since entering the NBA last season.  

    People all over Twitter were talking about the dunk on Friday, and some of those tweets can be seen embedded below. 

    The Timberwolves came into the game with an 11-11 record, but have a 7-2 record in their last nine games, and have been clicking on all cylinders.   

    As for the Nets, they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17284180_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everyone Is Talking About The Crazy Dunk Anthony Edwards Had Against The Nets

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_17135312_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted A Photo To Instagram On Thursday

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Liked This Tweet From The Nets About Kevin Durant On Thursday

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Nets Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Timberwolves-Nets Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This College Basketball Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-4
    News

    Ejected? Watch This Player Get Thrown Out Of The Bulls-Knicks Game

    10 hours ago