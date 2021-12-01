Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game
    Anthony Edwards has been listed as questionable for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on an absolute roll, and won seven of their last eight games. 

    They are now 11-10 in the first 21 games of their season, and they will take their hot-streak into Washington D.C. to play the Wizards on Wednesday evening. 

    2020 number one overall pick Anthony Edwards has been listed as questionable for the game with an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards are also one of the more interesting teams in the NBA to start the 2021-22 NBA season, and are off to a 13-8 start in their first 21 games. 

    They traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason, and have a totally new look roster that appears to have great chemistry. 

