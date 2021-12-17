Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Big News About Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards
    Big News About Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards

    Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers due to health and safety protocols.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Minnesota on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

    Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.

    Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and has been outstanding at points this season.

    In the win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, Edwards had 38 points and made ten three-pointers in the game.  

    The Timberwolves are 13-15 on the season, and just one game behind the Nuggets for the eighth seed.  

    They are currently the ninth seed, which would be in the play-in tournament. 

