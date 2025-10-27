Anthony Edwards' Injury History Creates Big Question for Timberwolves
Setbacks are rare for the Minnesota Timberwolves star guard, Anthony Edwards.
While he’s battled through ailments during his career, he rarely missed time. Now, Edwards’ Timberwolves will face a big test without him, as a setback will force him to miss multiple weeks.
via @ShamsCharania: Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will miss two weeks with a right hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN.
The Timberwolves faced the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. During the matchup, Edwards appeared in just three minutes. After shooting 2-5 from the field, scoring five points and coming down with one rebound, Edwards was checked out for the remainder of the game.
Fortunately for the Wolves, they took care of business against the Pacers with a four-point win. Looking ahead, they’ll need to step up in the absence of Edwards, who will be out for at least a handful of games.
Antony Edwards’ Injury History
Edwards has a history of a hip ailment, and several ankle-related setbacks. Throughout the 2024-2025 season, he was bothered by a hip injury, calf injury, thumb injury, and a back injury.
But Edwards rarely missed time. Throughout the 2024-2025 season, the star guard appeared in 79 games for the Timberwolves. He averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, while shooting 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.
Since entering the NBA in 2020, Edwards has played in at least 72 games in each of his five seasons. The star guard has been one of the healthiest stars in the game.
When Anthony Edwards is playing for Minnesota, the team has a win percentage of 53 percent (206-178). They are one of the top contenders in the Western Conference when he’s at his best.
Although he doesn’t miss much time, the Timberwolves have fared well in his absence. The team has gone 12-7 all-time when he’s not suited up.
While a 63 percent winning percentage is a solid number, the lack of games without him still leave a major question mark for Minnesota moving forward. To begin the year, the Timberwolves are placed fifth in the Western Conference with a 2-1 record. Edwards could miss up to eight games. The Timberwolves have a matchup against the Utah Jazz two weeks from Monday.
If Edwards doesn’t return by November 10, his next appearance could happen on November 14, against the Sacramento Kings. The Timberwolves will need to find a way to hold up in his absence in order to avoid falling out of the tough Western Conference, which had a tight race to the playoffs last year.