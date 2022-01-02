Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves Game On Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for the game on Sunday, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 16-19 record in 35 games this season, and have recently had a lot of players (and still do) out because of health and safety protocols.

Edwards had missed six games in a row before returning against the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and scoring 26 points.

The Timberwolves have lost two games in a row, but are 5-5 in their last ten games.

