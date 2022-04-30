Here's What Anthony Edwards Said After The Timberwolves Were Eliminated

Anthony Edwards met with the media after the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated by the Memphis Grizzles in Game 6.

The Grizzlies clinched the series with 114-106 win, and they overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

They will now move on to face the Golden State Warriros in the second-round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, California.

After the loss, Anthony Edwards met with the media.

This is the first time in Edwards career that he made the NBA Playoffs, because the former University of Georgia star was drafted with the first overall pick in the summer of 2020, so it was only his second season in the pros.

He had a stellar scoring performance in the series, and scored 20+ points in five of the six games.

The Timberwolves have a very talented big-three of Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and they finished the year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to seal their spot in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, they blew several big leads in the series, and looked like they could have actually pulled off the upset if they had closed in games better.

