Anthony Edwards Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the New York Knicks in Minnesota on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without many key players.

Their full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.

Anthony Edwards is no longer in health and safety protocols, but is listed as questionable for the game due to conditioning.

Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Edwards "is expected to have a ramp-up period" before coming back, and the tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below.

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 16-17 record after beating the Boston Celtics the night before.

As for the Knicks, they won on Christmas against the Atlanta Hawks and are 15-18.

