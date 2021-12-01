Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Anthony Edwards Official Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game
    Publish date:

    Anthony Edwards Official Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game

    Anthony Edwards will be active for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.
    Author:

    Anthony Edwards will be active for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.

    Anthony Edwards will be active for the Minnesota Timberwolves when they play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening in D.C.

    The former number one overall pick had originally been listed as questionable with an illness. 

    The status of Edwards for the game against the Wizards on Wednesday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Timberwolves come into the game on fire, winning seven out of their last eight games and are coming off of back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

    They are 11-10 in their first 21 games of the season. 

    As for the Wizards, they have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA, because they have a 13-8 record and have a lot of new players in their first year with the team. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Official Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_17263139_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Terrible Shooting Night

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17263062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Warriors

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Announced News About Klay Thompson

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Stephen A. Smith Tweeted After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16333071_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: How Good Will DeMarcus Cousins Be For The Bucks?

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17262783_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Knicks Loss To Nets

    6 hours ago