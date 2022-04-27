Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Lost Game 5
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 111-109 on Tuesday evening in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The game came down to the wire as Anthony Edwards drilled a three-pointer to tie up the game at 109 with less than four seconds remaining.
However, Ja Morant had a layup for the win with one second left, and that gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 back up in Minnesota at Target Center.
After the loss, Edwards sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.
This is the first time in his pro-career that he has been in the NBA Playoffs.
The talented 20-year-old was the first overall pick out of the University of Georgia in 2020.
He forms a big-three with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns that is one of the most lethal trios in all of basketball.
This is the first time that the franchise has been to the playoffs since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.
