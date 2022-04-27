Skip to main content

Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Lost Game 5

Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet after the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 111-109 on Tuesday evening in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.   

The game came down to the wire as Anthony Edwards drilled a three-pointer to tie up the game at 109 with less than four seconds remaining.  

However, Ja Morant had a layup for the win with one second left, and that gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 back up in Minnesota at Target Center. 

After the loss, Edwards sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. 

This is the first time in his pro-career that he has been in the NBA Playoffs.   

The talented 20-year-old was the first overall pick out of the University of Georgia in 2020.   

He forms a big-three with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns that is one of the most lethal trios in all of basketball.  

This is the first time that the franchise has been to the playoffs since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18141588_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Lost Game 5

By Ben Stinar23 seconds ago
USATSI_17987780_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Final Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Won Game 5

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17898209_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18135810_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How To Watch Bulls At Bucks Game 5 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18146561_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Nuggets at Warriors Game 5 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18119103_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet After Getting Eliminated

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18148388_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Suns Starting Lineups For Game 5

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18107836_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago