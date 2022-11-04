Anthony Edwards' Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Target Center, but for the game, they could be without one of their best players.

2020 first-overall pick Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Timberwolves: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: QUESTIONABLE Anthony Edwards - Illness Rudy Gobert - Illness OUT Luka Garza - Two-Way Contract Josh Minott - G League Assignment Wendell Moore Jr. - G League Assignment"

The former UGA star is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in just under 37 minutes of playing time per contest.

Coming into the night, the Timberwolves are 4-4 in their first eight games.

They are 1-2 in three games on the road and 3-2 in the five games that they have played at home.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

As for the Bucks, they are the best team in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are a perfect 7-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons (twice).

However, they have only played one game on the road (their first game of the season against the 76ers in Philadelphia).

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on fire to start the year, averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in just over 33 minutes of action per contest.

Last season, the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Timberwolves lost in the first round.