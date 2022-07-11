Anthony Edwards' Viral Tweet On Sunday

On Sunday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Edwards: "I get better with time"

Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.

The Timberwolves had a fantastic season this year finishing the season with a 46-36 record.

They made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when the roster was totally different (and featured Jimmy Butler).

Edwards finished his sophomore season averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 44% shooting from the field.

