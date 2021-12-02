Anthony Edwards Official Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game

Anthony Edwards will be active for the Minnesota Timberwolves when they play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening in D.C.

The former number one overall pick had originally been listed as questionable with an illness.

The status of Edwards for the game against the Wizards on Wednesday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game on fire, winning seven out of their last eight games and are coming off of back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

They are 11-10 in their first 21 games of the season.

As for the Wizards, they have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA, because they have a 13-8 record and have a lot of new players in their first year with the team.

