Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Jazz Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Salt Lake City to play the Lakers on Friday, and for the game they will have one of their best players back in action.

Anthony Edwards has missed the last six games after being in health and safety protocols, and he will make his return on Friday night.

The status of Edwards for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 16-18 record in 34 games this season, and recently have had a lot of players out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols.

As for the Jazz, they come into the game with a 25-9 record in 34 games this season.

