Anthony Edwards Official Status For Timberwolves Game On Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in California on Sunday evening taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, and for the game they will have one of their best players available to play.

Anthony Edwards, who had been listed as questionable, will play, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 16-19 record, and have had many key players out of the lineup due to the health and safety protocols.

Edwards had missed six games before returning on Friday night against the Utah Jazz.

They have gone 5-5 in their last ten games, and are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Lakers, they come into the game with an 18-19 record.

