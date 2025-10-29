Are the 4 Undefeated NBA Teams Contenders or Pretenders?
Just four teams remain unbeaten through the first week of NBA action.
It’s still way too early to determine the championship chances of any squad, since no team has more than five games under its belt, but it will be interesting to see where the top four squads stand before November, when it’s time to really figure out which team is a contender or pretender.
A Look at the League’s Unbeaten
Oklahoma City Thunder — 5-0
Let’s just get this one out of the way…
The OKC Thunder are the reigning NBA Champions. Since they stayed relatively healthy throughout the preseason, the Thunder have maintained their status as the top team in the NBA. They’ve been tested early on with multiple overtimes and came out victorious each time. Their victories come from matchups against the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Dallas Mavericks.
Every team mentioned is expected to crack a spot in the playoffs this season. The Thunder took care of business against each one.
Verdict: Contenders
San Antonio Spurs — 4-0
The San Antonio Spurs have had some of the best lottery luck in the NBA. With their recent picks, they have landed young studs such as Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. This group doesn’t have any playoff experience, but the organization is betting on the young core’s ability to earn a shot in the postseason.
The early wins have come against the Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors. Not the strongest schedule. The Spurs are going to be exciting as long as Wembanyama is leading the way, and they certainly have an exciting core, but San Antonio is playing in a tough Western Conference that just has so much championship experience on other rosters.
Verdict: Pretenders
Philadelphia 76ers — 4-0
So far, the Philadelphia 76ers are having quite the turnaround. After finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Sixers haven’t been defeated yet. The craziest part? Paul George and Jared McCain have yet to log an appearance, and Joel Embiid is limited to under 25 minutes of action.
With that comes a lot of questions, though. How long will it take to master the chemistry when George and McCain are working to fit into the system? How long can Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe hold up playing over 40 minutes per night? Will Joel Embiid be able to stay healthy? The Sixers look really good. The record isn’t a fluke, but it’s still hard to trust this team with so many questions in place for now.
Verdict: Pretenders
Chicago Bulls — 3-0
Matas Buzelis claimed that the Chicago Bulls could shock some people this season. His statement is holding up so far.
You could easily consider the Bulls as one of the Eastern Conference’s rebuilding teams. Their short contention window closed last season, when they cut ties with Zach LaVine. There’s a lot of talent in Chicago, but they still seem to be searching for their long-term core pieces beyond the re-signed guard, Josh Giddey.
The Bulls are off to a good start, but they picked up three wins against teams that seem to be underperforming compared to last year (Pistons, Magic, Hawks). Chicago might be able to take a slight step forward after a 39-43 year, but they shouldn’t kid themselves.
Verdict: Pretenders
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.