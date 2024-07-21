Arike Ogunbowale Torches Team USA in Record-Setting Performance at WNBA All-Star Game
Take a bow, Arike Ogunbowale. On Saturday night, the Dallas Wings star shined bright in the WNBA All-Star Game, delivering a record-breaking performance as Team WNBA defeated Team USA 117-109.
Ogunbowale dazzled the crowd in Phoenix Saturday night, scoring 34 points, all of which came in the second half. She got hot in the third quarter, dropping 21 on Team USA before closing out the evening with 13 more in the fourth quarter.
Ogunbowale's 34 points are the most ever scored in a WNBA All-Star Game. The performance helped the veteran lock up her second WNBA All-Star Game MVP award. She also received the honor in 2021.
But it wasn't just the point total that had fans swooning over Ogunbowale's performance Saturday night. Just look at some of the ridiculous shots she hit against Team USA:
There was no stopping the Wings star on Saturday night. It was truly the performance of a lifetime.
Ogunbowale finished the All-Star game with 34 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. She was 10-of-20 from the floor, which included eight-of-13 from behind the 3-point line.
After the game, Ogunbowale revealed that Team WNBA coach Cheryl Miller provided simple words of wisdom after a scoreless first half.
“Told me to take a deep breath and go out and play my game,” she said.
Ogunbowale is one of the top scorers in the WNBA this season, averaging 22.3 points per game. That average ranks third in the league, behind Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson (27.2 ppg) and Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (23.3 ppg).
Putting up big numbers and hitting clutch shots is nothing new for Ogunbowale. But to do it in the All-Star Game against the U.S. Women's National Team? That's a special night, and one the WNBA veteran won't forget anytime soon.