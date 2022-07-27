Skip to main content
Former NBA Champion To Resume Basketball Career In NBL

Former NBA Champion To Resume Basketball Career In NBL

Nine-year NBA veteran and former NBA champion Aron Baynes, who has not played organized basketball since the 2020 Summer Olympics, has agreed to a deal with the Brisbane Bullets of the NBL.

Aron Baynes is a name that many around the NBA are familiar with, as the 35-year-old big man has played with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors over the course of his nine-year NBA career. 

He even won a championship with the Spurs in 2014.

Now, the 6-foot-10 New Zealander is heading back home to play for the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League (NBL), according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

There had been some talk in recent weeks about the possibility of Baynes returning to the Australia/New Zealand area to resume his basketball career, but his health was really the only factor in question.

Following the 2020-21 season with the Raptors, Aron Baynes participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the Australian National Team and he ended up suffering a freak spinal cord injury after leaving the court to momentarily use the restroom.

According to a story written by Windhorst telling the events of what transpired at the Olympics, one of the team’s staff members went looking for Baynes after he had been gone for a while and Baynes was found face down in the locker room on the floor near the bathroom with blood on his uniform and on the floor from what Windhorst writes as “two deep, inexplicable puncture wounds in his upper arm.”

Being hospitalized for two months and having to worry about never being able to stand or walk on his own again, as he was initially left without the ability to walk when the injury occurred, Aron Baynes has now recovered from this scary incident and is ready to resume his basketball career.

Over the course of the nine seasons Baynes spent in the NBA, he played in a total of 522 games, averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and shooting 48.9% from the floor. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsAron BaynesNBL

USATSI_16450796_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA Champion To Resume Basketball Career In NBL

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_17658457_168388303_lowres
News

Former Washington Wizards Guard Signing With New Team

By Brett Siegel24 minutes ago
USATSI_17932933_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Player To Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel43 minutes ago
USATSI_18741667_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: LeBron James Posts Instagram Video On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18707350_168388303_lowres
News

The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18119103_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: Blockbuster Trade? The Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Should Make This Deal

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Jaylen Brown Posts Photos To Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Photos Of Jayson Tatum With Jay-Z And Kevin Hart

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10535854_168388303_lowres
News

Former 76ers Player Signing With New Team

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago