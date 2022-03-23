Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Tennessee on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player. 

2022 NBA All-Star starter Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Grizzlies have been having an impressive season that has them as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.      

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in the 72 games that they have played.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_13774117_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar40 seconds ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17652443_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Domantas Sabonis' Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17898226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago