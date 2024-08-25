Atlanta Dream Aim to Make Georgia History with Upcoming Game vs. Indiana Fever
The Atlanta Dream are attempting to make Georgia history. With the Indiana Fever coming to town on Monday night, the franchise is hoping to set a record for the highest-attended WNBA game ever in the state.
In the first meeting between the Dream and Fever, a franchise-record 17,575 fans attended at State Farm Arena. Now, Atlanta is selling standing-room only tickets in an effort to draw an even larger crowd.
“The atmosphere inside State Farm Arena earlier this season was electric, and we can’t wait to take it to the next level in front of a record-breaking audience,” said Dream president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker, per WSBTV.
Obviously, a big draw for Monday's game is Caitlin Clark, who has drawn large crowds at several venues throughout the 2024 WNBA season. The Fever guard is averaging a league-best 8.3 assists per game this season, along with 17.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.
But the Dream are also trying tof make a playoff push in the final month of the season. Entering Monday's game, Atlanta is 10-18 and sits in ninth place in the standings. Atlanta is chasing the Chicago Sky and Fever for one of the eight spots in the playoff race.
Additionally, the Dream will have a halftime show featuring Goodie Mob and will welcome back the 1996 U.S. Women's National Team that participated in the Atlanta Olympic Games.
“Everything about the evening will celebrate ‘The A’ in ways only the Dream can, including the first-ever performance at a WNBA game by Atlanta’s own Goodie Mob at halftime," Shaw Parker said. "We are also honored to have members of the ‘96 Women’s Olympic Team back in Atlanta. Their historic run to a gold medal gave birth to modern professional women’s basketball, and the WNBA itself, so we can’t wait to pay tribute to their legacy."
The Dream typically play home games at the Gateway Center in College Park, Ga., which has a capacity of 3,500.
Monday's game between the Fever and Dream is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV.