Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

The Atlanta Hawks agreed to a two-year deal with rookie Tyrese Martin, who was drafted No. 51 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Atlanta Hawks and 2022 second-round pick Tyrese Martin have agreed to a two-year rookie deal, the team announced on Saturday.

Martin, 23, was acquired by the Hawks on draft night, along with cash considerations, from the Golden State Warriors in a deal that sent Ryan Rollins, the No. 44 pick in the draft, to the Warriors.

Standing about 6-foot-6 with a 6-8 wingspan, Martin will supply the Hawks with depth out on the wing that was lost when Cam Reddish was traded this past year and after Kevin Huerter was recently dealt to the Sacramento Kings this offseason.

Getting off to a slow start in his first two Summer League games out in Las Vegas with the Hawks, scoring just 14 total points on 5-18 (27.8%) shooting, Tyrese Martin averaged 18.3 points per game over his final three Summer League games and shot 21-39 (53.8%) from the floor, 4-12 (33.3%) from three-point range.

Being a stronger wing that has an understanding for where to be on both ends of the floor, Martin has a chance to be a key bench talent for years to come.

The good thing for him is that the Hawks do have a handful of depth out on the wing, as De’Andre Hunter, Maurice Harkless, Justin Holiday and rookie AJ Griffin will all likely see time ahead of Tyrese Martin during the 2022-23 season, allowing the second-rounder to develop his skills further behind the scenes.

Martin takes the 14th spot on the Atlanta Hawks’ roster for the 2022-23 season. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsTyrese MartinAtlanta Hawks2022 NBA Draft

USATSI_18696865_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_18608164_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel45 minutes ago
USATSI_16238247_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18664074_168388303_lowres
News

Rich Paul And LeBron James Send Out Cryptic Tweets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12719659_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Sends Out Viral Tweet With A Bold Claim

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17886713_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL PHOTOS: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving And Jaylen Brown

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18374814_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Sign 2 Players And Waive 2 Players

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18027997_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Is Expected To Play Basketball At This Place In Los Angeles On Saturday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago