Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

The Atlanta Hawks and 2022 second-round pick Tyrese Martin have agreed to a two-year rookie deal, the team announced on Saturday.

Martin, 23, was acquired by the Hawks on draft night, along with cash considerations, from the Golden State Warriors in a deal that sent Ryan Rollins, the No. 44 pick in the draft, to the Warriors.

Standing about 6-foot-6 with a 6-8 wingspan, Martin will supply the Hawks with depth out on the wing that was lost when Cam Reddish was traded this past year and after Kevin Huerter was recently dealt to the Sacramento Kings this offseason.

Getting off to a slow start in his first two Summer League games out in Las Vegas with the Hawks, scoring just 14 total points on 5-18 (27.8%) shooting, Tyrese Martin averaged 18.3 points per game over his final three Summer League games and shot 21-39 (53.8%) from the floor, 4-12 (33.3%) from three-point range.

Being a stronger wing that has an understanding for where to be on both ends of the floor, Martin has a chance to be a key bench talent for years to come.

The good thing for him is that the Hawks do have a handful of depth out on the wing, as De’Andre Hunter, Maurice Harkless, Justin Holiday and rookie AJ Griffin will all likely see time ahead of Tyrese Martin during the 2022-23 season, allowing the second-rounder to develop his skills further behind the scenes.

Martin takes the 14th spot on the Atlanta Hawks’ roster for the 2022-23 season.