Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder

The NBA season is three weeks away from Tuesday, and every team has started training camp and had media day.

This time of the season always sees a ton of transactions as teams fill out their rosters for camp and the preseason.

During training camp, teams can carry 20 players as opposed to the typical 15-man roster.

On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks officially announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Vit Krejci.

Hawks PR: "The Atlanta Hawks acquired guard Vít Krejčí (veet kray-chee) from the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Maurice Harkless and draft considerations."

Harkless was acquired in a deal over the summer that sent Kevin Huerter from Atlanta to the Sacramento Kings.

Therefore, the ten-year NBA veteran never got a chance to play with the Hawks.

"The city of Atlanta, I heard a lot about it, never really spent much time here, so I'm excited to be here, excited to learn more about the community," Harkless said on Monday at media day.

Last season, he averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest in 47 games with the Kings.

As for Krejci, he was the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 30 games for the Thunder last season.

The Hawks will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena.