Hawks' Trae Young Gives Hilarious Response To Being Fined By NBA

On Monday, Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the game ball into the stands and Young responded to this fine on Twitter.

You never know who is going to say what in the NBA and on Monday, Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young stole the social media show with his hilarious response to being fined by the NBA.

Following a $25,000 fine from the league office being handed down to him, Young went on Twitter to not only laugh about his punishment, but voice his frustrations as well.

Trae Young: “Sorry to the hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball. Didn’t know I couldn’t do that. Can’t Celebrate s--- anymore.”

The $25,000 fine that was given to Young was in response to his behavior following the Hawks’ victory this past Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

The Hawks ended up beating the Bulls 123-122 in overtime following a game-winning shot by rookie AJ Griffin and after the final buzzer sounded, Trae Young launched the game ball into the stands, which is an action that is subject to discipline.

Based on his tweet, Young does not seem to care much about this fine and quite honestly, it would not be shocking if everyone on the team chipped in to pay this bill given that he did it out of joy for his team’s win.

Then again, not many guys in the NBA have a $215 million contract like Young has, so he should be just fine paying this on his own!

Trae Young most recently sat out of the Hawks’ game on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies due to lower back tightness and they went on to lose this game 128-103.

His next chance to play will be on Wednesday when the Hawks go on the road to take on the Orlando Magic.

