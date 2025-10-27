Austin Reaves Was Just Short of NBA History in Lakers-Kings Game
Austin Reaves nearly made NBA history on Sunday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
As an undrafted player, any standout performance on any given night is major for Reaves, as teams didn’t believe he was worth spending a pick on early in his career. Now, the Lakers’ standout is able to prove all of his early doubters wrong.
On Sunday night, Reaves moved up the Lakers’ offensive pecking order in the absence of Luka Doncic. With LeBron James already out with a setback, Reaves had plenty of chances to rack up points and lead the way for Los Angeles.
From the field, he was efficient, knocking down 54 percent of his shots (12-22).
Reaves had plenty of trips to the charity stripe and went 21-22 from the free-throw line. By the end of the night, Reaves had 51 points, which surpassed his previous career-high in the scoring department by six points. He nearly made NBA history, beating out Houston's Fred VanVleet.
via @HoopsHype: Top scoring games by an undrafted player (ABA or NBA): Fred VanVleet: 54 vs. ORL (2021), AUSTIN REAVES: 51 vs. SAC (2025), Neil Johnston: 50 vs. SYR (1954).
2025-26 Lakers are the first NBA team ever with multiple players scoring 45-plus points in first three games of a season.
The Lakers defeated the Kings 127-120 on Sunday night. With that win, they’ve advanced to 2-1 on the season. Reaves has been a strong contributor through those first few games of action.
They started the year off with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Reaves contributed 26 points on 56 percent shooting. He nearly notched a double-double in the 119-110 loss, as he racked up nine assists.
In the second game, Reaves knocked down 60 percent of his shots from the field. He produced 25 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, helping the Lakers defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-110.
Moving forward, Reaves will continue to see a big role, as LeBron and Luka will be out of the lineup for at least the next week. The 27-year-old Reaves will take the court on Monday night once again to face the Portland Trail Blazers. LA is looking to move to 3-1 on the year.
