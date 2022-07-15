BREAKING: Former Clippers Star Signs With New Team

On Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA veteran Austin Rivers is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a one-year contract.

Woj: "Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Rivers played 67 games for Denver a year ago, where new president Tim Connelly signed him in consecutive seasons."

Rivers has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards over his 10-year career.

The 29-year-old was a star at Duke, and was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He is the son of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, and the best season of his NBA career came when he played under his dad on the Clippers in 2018.

That season, he averaged 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

He will be joining a Timberwolves team that has D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

They have a loaded roster, and are coming off making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Rivers will be an important player off their bench.

Last season, he played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies, but they did not have Gobert.

They traded for the All-Star center during the offseason, so this will be his first year with the franchise.