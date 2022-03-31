Skip to main content
Austin Rivers Viral Tweet After Getting Ejected

Austin Rivers Viral Tweet After Getting Ejected

Austin Rivers sent out a tweet after he got ejected from Wednesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

Austin Rivers sent out a tweet after he got ejected from Wednesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

During Wednesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers, veteran shooting guard Austin Rivers was ejected.  

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.  

The tweet from Rivers can be seen embedded below. 

Rivers' tweet said: "Never in my life have I been thrown out of Game for something so ridiculous. Seriously…never. League gotta look at this one."  

The Nuggets won the game 125-118 to advance to 46-31 on the season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17864110_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Austin Rivers Tweeted After Getting Ejected

By Ben Stinar59 seconds ago
USATSI_17993959_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17993863_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_15892003_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17987780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17645787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Suns Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago