Here's What Austin Rivers Tweeted After Getting Ejected

Austin Rivers Viral Tweet After Getting Ejected
Austin Rivers sent out a tweet after he got ejected from Wednesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.
During Wednesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers, veteran shooting guard Austin Rivers was ejected.
The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The tweet from Rivers can be seen embedded below.
Rivers' tweet said: "Never in my life have I been thrown out of Game for something so ridiculous. Seriously…never. League gotta look at this one."
The Nuggets won the game 125-118 to advance to 46-31 on the season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.