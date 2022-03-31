Here's What Austin Rivers Tweeted After Getting Ejected

During Wednesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers, veteran shooting guard Austin Rivers was ejected.

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The tweet from Rivers can be seen embedded below.

Rivers' tweet said: "Never in my life have I been thrown out of Game for something so ridiculous. Seriously…never. League gotta look at this one."

The Nuggets won the game 125-118 to advance to 46-31 on the season.

