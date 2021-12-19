Steve Nash Speaks About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game this season, but the Brooklyn Nets announced on Friday that they will allow him to be a part-time player and to return to the team (see tweet below).

Therefore, the All-Star guard will be making his return to the starting lineup soon, and before the Nets took on the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Saturday night, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Irving.

"I'm excited to have Kyrie back," Nash said on Saturday. "Obviously, he's an incredible player, no matter what capacity we incorporate him in."

The entire clip of Nash talking about Irving can be seen in the tweet that is embedded above from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets are 21-8 in their first 29 games of the season, and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

