Huge News About The Availability Of Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Before They Play The Nuggets

    December 7, 2021
    Before The Bulls Beat The Nuggets Massive News Was Reported About The Availability Of DeMar DeRozan
    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
    DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been off to an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season with a 17-8 record in their first 25 games. 

    However, some unfortunate news on Monday was been reported about the availability of the four-time All-Star.   

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, DeRozan has entered into the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols (see tweet from Wojnarowski below). 

    The Bulls were obviously without DeRozan on Monday night when they defeated the Denver Nuggets 109-97 in Chicago.  

    Prior to this season the Bulls had not been a very good team.  

    They went 31-41 last season, which was good for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and missed the Play-in Tournament.  

    They also have not been to the postseason since 2017, but that appears as if it will change this season due to the additions of DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. 

