Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The Warriors Played The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas playing the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening, and before the game Steph Curry sent out a tweet.

Curry and the Warriors are having an excellent season, and they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record in the 62 games that they have played.

However, as of late they have been in a slump, and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

In their last ten games they have gone just 4-6, and earlier in the week they blew a late lead to the Mavericks in California.

Right now, they are 7.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference.

