Ben Simmons Instagram Story Is Going Viral

On Wednesday, Ben Simmons posted a story to his Instagram of him wearing basketball shoes on the floor of a hardwood court.

The post was put on Twitter by NBA Central, and it is going viral.

Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season.

He has yet to play in a game for the Nets or 76ers this year.

In 2016, he was the first overall pick out of LSU, and in the last three seasons that he has played he has made the All-Star Game.

The Nets are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference (after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening), and will play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

