WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

The Brooklyn Nets beat in Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 on Thursday evening, and before the game there was quite the scene as the team got on the bus to go to the arena.

Ben Simmons, who did not play in the game, was with the Nets and many fans went to wait outside of the team's hotel to heckle Simmons as he got on the bus.

The clip of the wild scene can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Chris O'Connell of Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

The Nets and 76ers faced off for the first time since their blockbuster trade last month.

They are now 34-33 in the 67 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball