Ben Simmons Fallout Helps Reveal Knicks’ Biggest Targets
Ben Simmons and the New York Knicks couldn’t unite.
Although the Knicks were the most frequent link for Simmons, who entered free agency after a stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, reports have suggested that Simmons wasn’t interested in joining his third Atlantic Division team since entering the NBA.
The reasons behind Simmons’ lack of interest in the Knicks is unclear.
NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on Monday that the Knicks had an offer on the table, which he rejected. Multiple reports out of New York noted that while the Knicks were interested in Simmons, a formal offer wasn’t submitted.
Either way, it’s been made clear that Simmons didn’t want to play for the Knicks, and that might be the case for every other interested suitor. The three-time All-Star was recently reported as mulling taking the 2025-2026 NBA season off. His agent recently dropped him as a client, adding to the speculation.
With Simmons Out—Who Is on the Knicks’ Radar?
The Knicks have an open roster spot they would like to fill before reaching training camp later this month.
Currently, there are two other targets on New York’s radar. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, not much has changed for the Knicks.
Landry Shamet
The shooting guard was recently spotted shooting pictures at the U.S. Open as a credentialed photographer. Shamet was willing to catch up with reporters, who inquired about his current availability on the open market.
Shamet still wants to play, and reportedly hopes that it’s for the Knicks. The one-time Knick has been in New York City working out and patiently waiting for his next team to call.
Last year, Shamet appeared in 50 games off the bench for the Knicks. Seeing the court for 15.2 minutes per game, Shamet produced 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds. He hit on 46 percent of his field goals (career high), and knocked down 40 percent of his threes.
Malcolm Brogdon
The 2016 second-round pick has carved out a solid career for himself, earning Rookie of the Year acknowledgement early on, and eventually claiming the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
After a successful run in Boston, Brogdon has seen the court for a limited time during runs with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards, due to setbacks.
In his 24 games with the Wizards last season, Brogdon started roughly half of the matchups. Seeing the court for 23.5 minutes per game, Brogdon produced 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
The veteran guard carries five playoff runs of experience (43 games). In the postseason, Brogdon averaged 12 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He managed to knock down 38 percent of his threes under the brightest lights he played.