Ben Simmons’ Free Agency Mystery Team Revealed
When it comes to Ben Simmons, a season off might be more likely than a new year with a new team.
Late into the free agency process, Simmons has had just a handful of links, and now he’s without an agent, according to reports.
For weeks, the New York Knicks seemed to be the only suitors consistently checking in on Simmons. However, it was suggested last week that Simmons had another team in the mix.
That mystery team is the Boston Celtics, according to Marc Stein of the ‘Stein Line.’
via Marc Stein: “The Knicks, league sources said, indeed offered a one-year contract to Ben Simmons that the former All-Star passed on.
New York is limited to minimum contract offers as training camps draw near and Simmons entered the summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split last season between the Nets and Clippers. Boston and New York, I'm told, expressed the most serious interest in Simmons this summer.”
Although there were dueling reports about whether the Knicks truly offered Simmons or not, the reality was that Simmons lacked interest in joining forces with the Knicks.
As for the Celtics, it’s unclear just how serious that interest was for either side.
Simmons is no stranger to the Atlantic Division. He started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers as the first-overall pick out of LSU in 2016.
During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. After spending a few years with the Nets, the former All-Star hit the buyout market. Simmons ended up going out West and inking a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers didn’t have anything long-term available for Simmons.
Simmons is rumored to be mulling retirement—or, at least a year off—which leaves him on the market in mid-September. A lot can change as training camp approaches in the coming weeks, but joining the Knicks or the Celtics seems to be out of the question for the two-way standout.
When Simmons was with the Sixers, he played in 275 games, including three playoff runs. He averaged 15.9 points, 7.7 assists, and 8.1 rebounds. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2017-2018, Simmons notched All-Star and All-Defensive nods.
With the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons’ run was often derailed by injuries. He played in just 90 games across three years, seeing his production take a dip.
In LA, Simmons played in 18 games with the Clippers. He averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3 assists.