Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-76ers Game

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Thursday night, which is the first time the two teams will play since their blockbuster trade last month.

The Nets sent James Harden and Paul Milsap to the 76ers in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons and draft picks.

For the game, Simmons has been ruled out, so he will not be playing against his former team (see injury report below).

Screenshot from the NBA's official injury report.

However, the three-time NBA All-Star is expected to be on the Nets bench in the arena, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (see tweet below).

The Nets come into the game with a 33-33 record in 66 games, which has them as the eight seed in the Western Conference.

