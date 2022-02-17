Ben Simmons' Status For Wizards-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, and for the game they will once again be without their new star player.

Ben Simmons has been ruled out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Simmons came over to the Nets in the blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last week, and has yet to make his debut for his new team.

Prior to the trade he had spent his entire career with the 76ers, and was drafted with the first overall pick in 2016.

As for the Nets, they have won their last two games against the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.

They are now 31-27 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

