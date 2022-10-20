Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans

On Wednesday evening, Ben Simmons played in his first game (not counting preseason) since the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The former first-overall pick struggled in the Brooklyn Nets' 130-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

He scored just four points and fouled out of the game.

"I think I was just too excited, honestly," Simmons said to reporters after the game.

Simmons gets a lot of criticism for not being a good shooter, but he is a very elite passer and defender.

His career averages are 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest in 275 regular season games.

If he can return to being that player, the Nets could be one of the best teams in the NBA.

The talented roster also features superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and other solid role players such as Seth Curry and Joe Harris (both players did not play in this game due to injury).

Durant and Irving have played together for two seasons, but they have only won just one playoff series in that period.

This is a big season for Irving, Durant and head coach Steve Nash.

As for the Pelicans, they had Zion Williamson also play for the first time since the 2021 season, and he went off for 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win.

The Nets will play their next game at home in Brooklyn against the Toronto Raptors, while the Pelicans will go to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets.