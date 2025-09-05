Ben Simmons’ NBA Free Agency Takes Another Turn
Ben Simmons’ NBA future is very unclear.
As the veteran guard remains a free agent just a few weeks before training camps across the league begin, there was an expectation that Simmons would be signed sometime soon.
Suddenly, his future in the league has come into question. And according to the NBA Insider Marc Stein, Simmons’ agent has decided to remove the veteran guard from his client list.
via @TheSteinLine: As Ben Simmons decides his next career steps, I'm told Bernie Lee has notified @TheNBPA that he has formally removed himself from the union's ledger as Simmons' agent.
Simmons, a 29-year-old former All-Star, is hitting the free agency market for just the second time in his career. Earlier this year, he was waived by the Brooklyn Nets after agreeing to a contract buyout.
When Simmons hit the open market, he received interest from the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ultimately, he chose to sign with the former team.
The Clippers have moved on from Simmons, leaving the three-time All-Star looking for a new franchise well into the offseason. While there have been rumored suitors, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and the Sacramento Kings, a recent update suggested that stepping away from the game is also an option for Simmons at this time.
via NY Post: “Ben Simmons has generated interest from the Knicks and another team but is also questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season.”
It’s unclear what led to the split between Lee and Simmons, but Simmons seems to be a free agent and agent-free. The only question now is whether he’s going to be teamless or not when the season begins.
Simmons has been in the league since 2016. He was the No. 1 pick out of LSU that year. As he dealt with a foot injury, Simmons missed the first true year of his NBA career. He debuted in 2017-2018 with a Rookie of the Year performance. In 81 games, Simmons posted averages of 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds.
During his final season with the Sixers, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 7.2 rebounds. Following his four-season run in Philly, Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He played in two full seasons with the Nets before getting waived after 33 games last season.
Throughout his 17-game run with the Clippers, Simmons produced 2.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 17 games. He appeared in five playoff games, averaging eight minutes of action while coming off the bench.
Simmons might not have reached the expectations he had coming into the league, but he did decorate his resume with some impressive accomplishments. The veteran guard has landed in three All-Star games, and was named All-NBA once, NBA All-Defensive twice, and was a Rookie of the Year winner.