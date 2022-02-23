Update On Ben Simmons Status For Nets Debut

Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month, but the three-time All-Star has yet to make his debut for his new team.

On Monday, Ramona Shelburne reported an update about Simmons on ESPN's show NBA Today, and the clip of her speaking can be seen embedded in the tweet below.

"Ben Simmons from what I'm told is gonna really ramp it up this week and see where he's at, at the end of the week," Shelburne said on Monday's show. "He's getting close, it's gonna be more like weeks rather than months."

Nets President of Basketball Operations Sean Marks also spoke about Simmons (on Tuesday), and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.



