Ben Simmons’ One-Word Statement Proves NBA Teams Still Have a Shot
Ben Simmons was reportedly considering retirement this offseason.
As the NBA world reacted, suggesting that we might’ve seen the last of Simmons in uniform, the veteran guard shot down that notion recently, with a one-word response on Instagram.
via @Fullcourtpass: Ben Simmons says he is NOT retiring
“No,” Simmons said in a comment on Instagram, when asked if he was retired.
Simmons’ statement is short, yet could be meaningful over the next couple of weeks as teams look to finalize their training camp rosters ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Simmons, 29, has been in the NBA since 2016. He was the top prospect coming out of LSU. As expected, the rebuilding Sixers spent the No. 1 pick on Simmons after his standout freshman season with the Tigers.
At LSU, Simmons appeared in 33 games. He averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. When Simmons landed with the Philadelphia 76ers, he missed his entire first season due to a foot injury.
When Simmons debuted in 2017, he started 81 games for Philadelphia. The veteran guard averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. He also produced 1.7 steals per game on defense. Simmons was the winner of the 2018 Rookie of the Year award.
By season two, Simmons was an All-Star for the Sixers. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.
Simmons’ Sixers tenure ended on a low note. After struggling during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons demanded a trade. He got one halfway through the 2021-2022 NBA season. Simmons landed with the Brooklyn Nets, but wouldn’t debut until the 2022-2023 season.
The Nets had Simmons on the court for three seasons. Amid year three, Simmons and the Nets agreed to a buyout, After he appeared in 33 games, Simmons hit the free agency market. He signed with the Los Angeles Clippers for a 17-game stretch.
With the Clippers, Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. After the 2025 NBA playoffs, Simmons became an unrestricted free agent. The Clippers let him walk into the open market, where he remains as questions about his future loom.
Simmons reportedly had interest from the New York Knicks. They made a handful of signings recently, and Simmons was not one of them. It’s unclear what’s next for Simmons, but the three-time All-Star claims the rumors of retirement are not true.