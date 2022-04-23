Skip to main content

Here's What Ben Simmons Said On Friday Before Game 3

Ben Simmons spoke to the media on Friday, and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 on Saturday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday evening at Barclays Center. 

For the game, Ben Simmons remains ruled out, but he did meet with the media on Friday. 

"It's literally day-to-day," Simmons said of his status. "I've had plenty of great days, which has been great for me."

Simmons has yet to play in a game so far this season, but there is reason to believe that he will play in the series. 

"I'm very hopeful," Simmons said. 

The All-Star also spoke about what it will be like playing with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Seth Curry.  

The Nets currently trail the Celtics 2-0 in the series, so Game 3 will be vital to win as no team has ever come back to win a series after being down 3-0.

Simmons began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers as the first overall pick out of LSU in 2016. 

He missed all of his rookie season, but then went on to win Rookie of The Year in 2017. 

He has made the playoffs and the All-Star Game in every season that he has played (except for his rookie year).  

The Nets sent the 76ers James Harden and Paul Milsap for Simmons, Curry and Andre Drummond (and draft picks) earlier this year. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868080_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ben Simmons Said On Friday Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_16096733_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 3

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18130368_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said On Saturday Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_18041070_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said On Saturday Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18111043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 4 Final Injury Reports For Mavs And Jazz

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_17939364_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After Winning Game 3

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17283999_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Kyle Lowry Injury Update For Game 4

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago