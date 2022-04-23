Here's What Ben Simmons Said On Friday Before Game 3

Ben Simmons spoke to the media on Friday, and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 on Saturday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday evening at Barclays Center.

For the game, Ben Simmons remains ruled out, but he did meet with the media on Friday.

"It's literally day-to-day," Simmons said of his status. "I've had plenty of great days, which has been great for me."

Simmons has yet to play in a game so far this season, but there is reason to believe that he will play in the series.

"I'm very hopeful," Simmons said.

The All-Star also spoke about what it will be like playing with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Seth Curry.

The Nets currently trail the Celtics 2-0 in the series, so Game 3 will be vital to win as no team has ever come back to win a series after being down 3-0.

Simmons began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers as the first overall pick out of LSU in 2016.

He missed all of his rookie season, but then went on to win Rookie of The Year in 2017.

He has made the playoffs and the All-Star Game in every season that he has played (except for his rookie year).

The Nets sent the 76ers James Harden and Paul Milsap for Simmons, Curry and Andre Drummond (and draft picks) earlier this year.

