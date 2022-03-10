Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-76ers Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, but the three-time NBA All-Star is expected to be on the Nets bench in the arena, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
The Brooklyn Nets will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Thursday night, which is the first time the two teams will play since their blockbuster trade last month.
The Nets sent James Harden and Paul Milsap to the 76ers in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons and draft picks.
For the game, Simmons has been ruled out, so he will not be playing against his former team (see injury report below).
However, the three-time NBA All-Star is expected to be on the Nets bench in the arena, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (see tweet below).
The Nets come into the game with a 33-33 record in 66 games, which has them as the eight seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.