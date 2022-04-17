WATCH: Ben Simmons Dunked On Saturday?

Skip to main content

VIRAL: Ben Simmons Dunked On Saturday And Wanted Everyone To Know

Ben Simmons was caught on video dunking at practice for the Brooklyn Nets the day before they faced off with the Boston Celtics for Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts taking on the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.  

For the game, they remain without All-Star Ben Simmons, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.

On Saturday, Simmons was caught on camera dunking at Nets practice by ESPN's Nick Friedell. 

Friedell's tweet said: "Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this. Then dunked — and said “There you go.”

