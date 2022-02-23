Skip to main content
Update On Ben Simmons Status For Nets Debut

Update On Ben Simmons Status For Nets Debut

Ben Simmons was recently traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets, but has yet to make his debut for his new team. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported an update about Simmons' status.

Ben Simmons was recently traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets, but has yet to make his debut for his new team. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported an update about Simmons' status.

Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month, but the three-time All-Star has yet to make his debut for his new team.  

On Monday, Ramona Shelburne reported an update about Simmons on ESPN's show NBA Today, and the clip of her speaking can be seen embedded in the tweet below.  

"Ben Simmons from what I'm told is gonna really ramp it up this week and see where he's at, at the end of the week," Shelburne said on Monday's show. "He's getting close, it's gonna be more like weeks rather than months." 

Nets President of Basketball Operations Sean Marks also spoke about Simmons (on Tuesday), and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
News

Update On Ben Simmons Status For Nets Debut

By Ben Stinar
17 seconds ago
USATSI_17398158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Three Teams That Should Sign Isaiah Thomas

By Ben Stinar
32 minutes ago
USATSI_6238704_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These Two Teams Should Sign Jeff Teague

By Ben Stinar
43 minutes ago
USATSI_17470127_168388303_lowres
News

The Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Just Waived This Player

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17580033_168388303_lowres
News

DeMarcus Cousins Is Reportedly Signing With This Team For The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17733718_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Said About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17402700_168388303_lowres
News

Three Teams That Should Sign Joe Johnson

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_16179786_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Chris Paul Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_15482549_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Darius Garland Posted To Instagram After His First All-Star Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago