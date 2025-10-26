Bennedict Mathurin's Injury History Doesn't Raise More Red Flags
The Indiana Pacers are dealing with another unfortunate injury setback at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
So far, it’s unclear what the root of the issue is, and how much time Bennedict Mathurin could miss.
When Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the setback on Saturday night, he didn’t have much to add on it beyond it’s a “forefoot” injury, according to the Indianapolis Star. Mathurin will have to get an MRI to further determine his diagnosis and timeline.
"It's Benn's forefoot," Carlisle told reporters. "They're gonna see how he is and whether he needs to get imaging done when we got to probably Dallas. I don't know if there's any MRI places open tomorrow, but we seem to find them wherever we are."
Bennedict Mathurin’s Injury History: Is This a Consistent Concern?
Throughout his career, Mathurin has dealt with some minor setbacks. In 2023, he had an ankle-related setback for the first time. During the 2023-2024 run, he had a toe injury on multiple occasions.
Beyond those setbacks, Mathurin has never really dealt with a foot injury that forced him to miss time, which could be a positive sign long-term.
At the start of his carrer, Mathurin was fortunate with his health. He appeared in 78 games, while averaging 28.5 minutes on the court.
During his second season, the Pacers’ young standout had a long stretch of absences in March. After a 24-minute shift against the Dallas Mavericks, Mathurin missed the remainder of the season. That year, he finished the season with just 59 appearances. He averaged 14.5 points, shooting threes at a 37 percent clip.
Last year, Mathurin avoided notable setbacks once again. He appeared in 72 games, even picking up 49 starts, while averaging nearly 30 minutes per game. His early March absences came as a result of a wrist injury. When he missed a couple of games in late March, it was due to a calf-related setback.
Losing Mathurin would be a major blow for the Pacers, who are already down their key star, Tyrese Haliburton. While the Eastern Conference didn’t anticipate the Pacers being one of the most notable contenders this season, good health could allow the Pacers to become a dark horse threat. So far, they’ve been unlucky.
Two games in, the Pacers are down 0-2 on the year. Mathurin appeared in 45 minutes of their double-overtime thriller against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After checking out of Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Mathurin had produced 26 points, four assists, and three rebounds in a 128-103 blowout loss. Mathurin’s setback doesn’t have a timeline, but it could be notable for Indiana either way.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.