Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet About Is Going Viral

    • November 24, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Is Going Viral
    Publish date:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a hilarious tweet on Tuesday.
    Author:

    The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and after getting off to a slow start to the 2021-22 season, they have since rebounded to a 10-8 record in their first 18 games. 

    Giannis Antetokounmpo won the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, and in the two seasons before that he won the MVP of the NBA. 

    The superstar forward sent out a hilarious tweet on Tuesday, and the post is going viral. 

    Antetokounmpo's tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Antetokounmpo's tweet said: "You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer #MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack

    On the season he's averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. 

    The former Defensive Player of The Year is also a force on defense with averages of 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. 

    The Bucks will host the Detroit Pistons in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

