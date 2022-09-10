Big Mistake? Here's How The Miami Heat Could Have Had Devin Booker

The Miami Heat are one of the best organizations in all of sports, and they have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA over the last decade.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and this past season they made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Their roster is one of the best in the league, and they will more than likely be a contender once again this season.

Something interesting to note is that the team missed out on of the best All-Stars in the NBA in a recent draft.

That's right.

The Heat could have drafted Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker during the 2015 NBA Draft.

Instead, the Heat took Justise Winslow with the tenth overall pick, and the Suns were lucky enough to get Booker at 13.

Winslow is a solid player, and in 241 regular season games with the Heat, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

As for Booker, he is one of the best pure scorers in the entire NBA, and has made the NBA All-Star Game in three consecutive seasons.

This past year, he put up a very impressive 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 68 regular season games.

He also shot 46.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range.

The Suns had the best record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

It's definitely intriguing to think about if the Heat had taken Booker over Winslow.