This Big NBA Trade Is Now Reportedly "Complete"

The NBA offseason had been quiet for a few weeks, but over the last few days the news has started to pick up.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that "the Patrick Beverley trade to the Lakers is complete."

Beverley is now going from the Utah Jazz (who he did not play a game with) to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Woj: "The Patrick Beverley trade to the Lakers is complete, sources tell ESPN. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson join the Jazz."

On Wednesday night, Wojnarowski had reported that the deal was being finalized.

Now that it's reportedly done, the Lakers roster looks a lot better with the addition of Beverley.

He is a ten-year veteran who is known for strong defense, leadership and making the right winning plays.

Beverley has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets over his career.

Last season, he helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

He averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in just over 25 minutes of playing time per game.

Over the summer, he turned 34-years-old.

The Jazz acquired Beverley in the blockbuster deal (earlier in the offseason) that sent Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves.

At his age, it's not like he is going to get any better than what he already he is, but what he is now is something that the Lakers could have used last season.

Sometimes a team needs a good role player like Beverley to help make a few extra plays per game that end up making a big difference.

The Lakers went just 33-49 last season, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.