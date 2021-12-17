Big News About Knicks' Immanuel Quickley

The New York Knicks have announced that Immanuel Quickley has entered health and safety protocols, and the announcement from the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

The Knicks are coming off of a win over the Houston Rockets 116-103 on Thursday evening, and Quickley had a team-high 24 points and also four rebounds and four assists.

Last season they were 41-31, and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, which gave them home-court advantage.

However, they are struggling so far this season after a solid start.

They began their season 5-1 in the first six games, but have gone 8-15 in their last 17 games and have a 13-16 record this season.

