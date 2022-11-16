Big News About Nikola Jokic

On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the New York Knicks in Colorado.

However, they will be without their best player for the game as back-to-back-MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Knicks on Wednesday."

Jokic is in the middle of another fantastic season averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest.

Even more impressive, he is leading the team in points, assists and rebounds per game.

The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-4 record in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but have dealt with health issues over the last few seasons.

If they can remain healthy, there is no question that they should be taken seriously as a contender in the Western Conference.

Last season, Jokic got them to the NBA Playoffs (as the sixth seed) despite Jamal Murray missing the entire seasons and Michael Porter Jr. only playing in nine games.

As for the Knicks, this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They are taking on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Tuesday evening.

Currently, they are 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.