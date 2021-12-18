Big News About Knicks' Immanuel Quickley

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Big News About The Status Of Immanuel Quickley For Knicks-Celtics Game
    The New York Knicks have announced that Immanuel Quickley has entered health and safety protocols, and the announcement from the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.  

    The Knicks are coming off of a win over the Houston Rockets 116-103 on Thursday evening, and Quickley had a team-high 24 points and also four rebounds and four assists.  

    Last season they were 41-31, and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, which gave them home-court advantage.  

    However, they are struggling so far this season after a solid start. 

    They began their season 5-1 in the first six games, but have gone 8-15 in their last 17 games and have a 13-16 record this season. 

